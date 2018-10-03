SAATE Release New Single “Fly With Me”

Rockshots Records has released the monthly new single by Saate "Fly With Me". Purchase the single here .

Saate is an upcoming metal band hailing from Sweden, formed by Stefan Rådlund (Guitars) and Robert Ahlenius (Bass) from the power/prog metal band Binary Creed. Right after the release of Binary Creed’s latest studio album A Battle Won, released by Rockshots Records in late 2016, Stefan began to compose new music with the talented singer Rickard Thelin, frontman of a young and promising Swedish band called Summoned Tied. Pretty soon the band forged its own style: a heavy, fresh and modern sound with a traditional metal feeling.

Named after a glacier in Nunavut, Canada, Saate is a new sensational heavy metal band from Sweden featuring Stefan Rådlund and Robert Ahlenius from power/prog metal band Binary Creed along with vocalist Rickard Thelin from fellow Swedish band Summoned Tied.

Saate is:

Rickard Thelin (Vocals)

Stefan Rådlund (Guitar)

Robert Ahlenius (Bass)

Molgan (Drums)