SAATE Release New Single “Fly With Me”

October 3, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal saate

SAATE Release New Single “Fly With Me”

Rockshots Records has released the monthly new single by Saate "Fly With Me". Purchase the single here .

Saate is an upcoming metal band hailing from Sweden, formed by Stefan Rådlund (Guitars) and Robert Ahlenius (Bass) from the power/prog metal band Binary Creed. Right after the release of Binary Creed’s latest studio album A Battle Won, released by Rockshots Records in late 2016, Stefan began to compose new music with the talented singer Rickard Thelin, frontman of a young and promising Swedish band called Summoned Tied. Pretty soon the band forged its own style: a heavy, fresh and modern sound with a traditional metal feeling.

Named after a glacier in Nunavut, Canada, Saate is a new sensational heavy metal band from Sweden featuring Stefan Rådlund and Robert Ahlenius from power/prog metal band Binary Creed along with vocalist Rickard Thelin from fellow Swedish band Summoned Tied.

Saate is:

Rickard Thelin (Vocals)
Stefan Rådlund (Guitar)
Robert Ahlenius (Bass)
Molgan (Drums)



Featured Audio

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - "Aeolian" (M-Theory)

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - "Aeolian" (M-Theory)

Featured Video

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

Latest Reviews