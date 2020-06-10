SABATON Announce 23 Shows For January / February 2021 Sweden Tour

Sabaton, who recently released a new live version of the album track "The Attack Of The Dead Men" featuring Radio Tapok, have announced new tour dates for early next year in their native Sweden.



"This will be the biggest tour for Sabaton in Sweden and probably bigger than any other metal band tour ever done there. We looked for places where nobody thought Sabaton would play, which is the reason we wanted to play there. This is a chance for us to give something back to all of Sweden, as a thank you for the fantastic support over the last 20 years," comments Pär Sundström.

Tour dates are as follows:

January

22 - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken

23 - Örebro - Conventum Kongress

25 - Umeå - Idun Folkets Hus

26 - Östersund - Folkets Hus

28 - Piteå - Rivierahallen Pite Havsbad

29 - Luleå - Kulturens Hus

30 - Skellefteå - Folkparken

February

1 - Helsingborg - Sundspärlan

2 - Malmö - Slaghthuset

3 - Halmstad - Live

4 - Trollhättan - Apollon

6 - Ronneby - Klubb Ronn

7 - Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet

9 - Husqvarna - Folkets Park

10 - Kristianstad - Södra Kasern

12 - Älmhult - Arenan Älmhults Handelsplats

13 - Borås - Åhaga

14 - Linköping - Garden

15 - Kalmar - KalmarSalen

17 - Norrköping - Flygeln

18 - Gävle - Gasklockorna

19 - Borlänge - Galaxen

20 - Falun - Magasinet