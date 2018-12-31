SABATON Announce New Album For 2019; Video

The wait will soon be over for Sabaton fans as Joakim Brodén (vocals) and Pär Sundström (bass) confirm that the band is back in the studio and recording the next album. Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for more info in the New Year.

Sabaton's special platinum edition of their Carolus Rex album celebrates the album going quadruple platinum in Sweden and commemorating 300 years since the death of the Swedish king who inspired it.

The concept album - which is the band's biggest success to date - charts the rise and fall of the Swedish Empire, in particular the life of Charles XII ("Carolus Rex") who ruled it for 21 years. In an amazing coincidence, the album's quadruple platinum certification comes exactly 300 years after the king's death in 1718. The band will be presented with their quadruple platinum disc later this year, when Carolus Rex will take its place as one of Sweden's most successful home-grown rock albums.

Sabaton released Carolus Rex: Platinum Edition on November 30th, which is the date Carolus Rex was killed in Norway.

Carolus Rex (Platinum Edition) is available in the following formats:

- 2 CD-Digi

- 2 LP

- 3 CD + 2 Blu-ray Earbook

- Award Edition

- Digital

Orders and more details here.