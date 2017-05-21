SABATON Bassist PÄR SUNDSTRÖM Guests On New Talking Metal Podcast

On the latest episode of Talking Metal, host Mark Strigl is joined by special guest co-host Joe Becht. The episode contains interviews with Stephen Witt, who wrote the book How Music Got Free, and Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström. The interview with Sundström from begins at the 63 minute mark on the player below.

Listen to "TM 669 Sabaton and Stephen Witt" on Spreaker.

Sabaton was recently honored with new plaques for their impressive album sales: The Last Stand achieved Gold in the band's homeland Sweden and in Poland. The previous studio album, Heroes, was Platinum-certified in Sweden. On March 4th, the band had already been honored with golden plaques for The Last Stand's sales in the Czech Republic at Tipsport Arena, Prague.

Bass player Pär Sundström commented: "This is a proof of two things, first that we are still able to make music that fans wanna listen to and second that we have fantastic fans who really care. Sure, the current tour is called The Last Tour, but as long as it is going like this we'll be going strong for a long time."

Sabaton kicked off the North American leg of The Last Tour headlining trek in April. The band are joined by symphonic metal group Leaves’ Eyes and heavy power metal onslaught/labelmates Battle Beast.

Remaining tour dates:

May

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore