SABATON - "Bismarck" Music Video "Making Of" Footage Released

Sabaton recently released a video for the song "Bismarck", and have now released "making of" footage. Watch both videos below:

"Bismarck" video "making of" footage:

"Bismarck" video:

Sabaton recently launched the pre-order for their new studio album that will be released this summer 2019. This ninth full-length record, that will see the light of day right in time for the band's 20th anniversary, will be a concept album named The Great War based on events during the First World War.

The Great War will be available in different formats:

CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

CD (Album Edition)

2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

The band started the recordings exactly 100 years after the end of the First World War (11/11/1918) and took three months of intensive work to complete the album together with their long term producer and partner Jonas Kjellgren at Black Lounge Studios. Furthermore, the album has been mastered by Maor Appelbaum and the artwork was once again created by Peter Sallaí.

"This is not the first time we have sung about stories from this period in time, but now we felt the timing was right to make a full concept album about this war", explain the band.

In addition, Sabaton posted this trailer revealing more details about the amazing artwork:

Alongside the album, the Swedes have worked hard to make their 20th year anniversary a very exciting year, and also started the Sabaton History Channel - a unique collaboration between the band themselves and multimedia historians Indy Neidell and Timeghost -capturing the power of social media to tell stories about the wars, battles and heroes behind Sabaton’s songs.

“This is the biggest album we have taken on so far.There is more depth and story around the songs that we have ever had before", Pär Sundström announces. "Expect many surprises as we have tried new things and we also went back in time to a concept we know a lot of you love. The Great War has been created side by side with the Sabaton History Channel to make 2019 the most exciting year in our 20 year history.”