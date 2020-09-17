SABATON Confirmed As Opening Act For JUDAS PRIEST's 2021 North American Tour

Earlier this month, it was announced that Judas Priest would celebrate 50 years, as a band, by hosting their own festival: Warlando, in Florida, on September 11, 2021. While Sabaton were confirmed as direct support, on a multi-band bill, seemed odd Halford and the boys would come to the States, for a one-off show.

Well, the Web is now circulating a series of dates (also listed on the Swedes' social media) for a North American package tour, hitting many US casinos. There remain some serious holes in the nearly two-month string of dates, so undoubtedly there will be more cities added, to round out the roster. At the current time, these are the shows the pair have listed:

September

11 - Central Florida Fair - Orlando, FL

13 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

17 - Covelli Center - Youngstown, OH

22 - Miller High Life Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

25 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO

29 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO



October

6 - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

9 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

13 - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

15 - Irving Music Factory - Irving, TX

16 - Zoo Amphitheater - Oklahoma City, OK

28 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD

30 - Fox Tower at Foxwoods - Ledyard, CT

Next year, Judas Priest will be headlining their first curated festival and is telling fans to prepare for WAR at the Orlando Amphitheater. Joining Priest in the battlefield will be Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroom Head and Uncured.

Judas Priest has sold over 50 million albums and are frequently ranked as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. They have released 18 studio albums and six live albums. Earlier this year, the band announced they will begin working on a new album soon.

Will the other bands performing at Warlando be up for the battle? Stay tuned for more news about additional bands joining them in the fight and for more information about other on-site experiences to come.

More information and tickets at warlandofest.com.