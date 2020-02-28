SABATON Debut "A Ghost In The Trenches" Lyric Video

Sabaton have released an official lyric video for "A Ghost In The Trenches", featured on their album, The Great War.

Historic Fact: First Nations’ scout and marksman Francis “Peggy” Pegahmagabow, credited with killing 378 Germans and capturing 300 more, was one of Canada’s most decorated soldiers and the deadliest sniper of World War I. He earned his notoriety in the Second Battle of Ypres where he established his reputation as a sniper and scout infiltrating German trenches, the Second Battle of Passchendaele when he led a lost battalion of reinforcements into position, and the Battle of the Scarpe when he braved heavy machine gun fire to resupply his company with enough ammunition to hold their defensive position. Francis enlisted in August 1914 and stayed until after the war ended in 1919 effectively serving and surviving the entire war before returning home.

Judas Priest will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a world tour coming to the US in the fall. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Sabaton as openers.

Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström comments: “It’s a great honour for us to be special guests to one of the most influential metal bands of all time, for a very special tour. We received a lot of requests from the USA that fans wanted to see us return after the successful tour we did last year and here we are, in great company.”

Tour dates:

September

9 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

11 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

12 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Casino Arena

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

18 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

24 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

26 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

30 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

October

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

3 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5 - Austin, TX - HEB Center

6 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort and Casino

9 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood