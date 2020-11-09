SABATON Debut Animated Lyric Video For "The Final Solution"

Sabaton have released the official lyric video for "The Final Solution", taken from the album Coat Of Arms, released back in 2010. Watch below:

Sabaton have decided that, due to Sweden's continued ban on public gatherings for more than 50 people because of COVID-19, their January 2021 Sweden tour will be pushed back to 2022.

Bassist Pär Sundstrom has issued the following statement: "Being a musician and not being able to play is completely useless. Corona can go to hell. We miss all of you wonderful people out there who looked forward to our tour as much as we did. Together we will endure another year."

Already purchased tickets are valid for the new dates. More information will be sent by e-mail from each local ticketing office/venue. For more information go to this location.

Back in September it was announced that Judas Priest would celebrate 50 years, as a band, by hosting their own festival: Warlando, in Florida, on September 11, 2021. While Sabaton were confirmed as direct support, on a multi-band bill, seemed odd Halford and the boys would come to the States, for a one-off show.

Well, the Web is now circulating a series of dates (also listed on the Swedes' social media) for a North American package tour, hitting many US casinos. There remain some serious holes in the nearly two-month string of dates, so undoubtedly there will be more cities added, to round out the roster. At the current time, these are the shows the pair have listed:

September

11 - Central Florida Fair - Orlando, FL

13 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

17 - Covelli Center - Youngstown, OH

22 - Miller High Life Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

25 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO

29 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

October

6 - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

9 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

13 - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

15 - Irving Music Factory - Irving, TX

16 - Zoo Amphitheater - Oklahoma City, OK

28 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD

30 - Fox Tower at Foxwoods - Ledyard, CT

Next year, Judas Priest will be headlining their first curated festival and is telling fans to prepare for WAR at the Orlando Amphitheater. Joining Priest in the battlefield will be Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroom Head and Uncured.

More information and tickets at warlandofest.com.