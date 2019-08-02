SABATON Enter Charts Worldwide With The Great War; Album Lands At #1 In Sweden, Germany, Switzerland

With their new album, The Great War, Swedish heavy metal heroes, Sabaton, have reached fantastic chart results all over the world, including the #1 top position in Germany and Switzerland, as well as their home country Sweden.

”All these fantastic numbers show a few things! First that we still can write songs that you guys want to hear! But more important that you are the best fans in the world and that metal is stronger than any other genre. We really look forward to tour with this album and perform many new songs all over the world", comments Pär Sundström.

All chart entries so far:

#1 - Germany

#1 - Sweden (#1 Rock/Metal, #1 Physical, #1 Vinyl)

#1 - Switzerland

#3 - Austria Top 75

#3 - Belgium

#3 - Finland Top 100 (#1 Physical)

#3 - Canada Top album (#2 Hard Music)

#3 - Poland

#4 - Norway

#5 - USA Billboard Top album sales (#1 Hard Music, #1 Rock)

#6 - Scotland Top 100

#7 - Australia Aria Top 100 (#1 Metal, #1 Rock)

#7 - Czech Republic

#7 - Ireland Indie

#11 - UK (#1 Rock, #3 Indie)

#12 - Spain

#13 - Netherlands

#40 - France Top 200 (#4 Physical)

#48 - Slovakia

#50 - Italy Top 100 (#19 Physical)

The Great War is available in various formats:

- CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

- CD (Album Edition)

- 2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

- 3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

"Great War" video:

"The Red Baron" lyric video:

“Fields Of Verdun” video:

"Bismarck" video:

(Photo - Tallee Savage)