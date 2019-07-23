SABATON Frontman JOAKIM BRODEN - "I Couldn't Live With Myself Half-Assing An Album; That Shit Is Out There Forever"

Sabaton released their ninth full-length album, The Great War, on July 19th via Nuclear Blast. Vocalist Joakim Broden recently spoke with That Drummer Guy about the record.

On the "delayed" release

Broden: "In these days, the music industry has to get the fucking program. Technically, we could release an album 48 fucking hours after we've written it. Now, maybe not 48, but one week at least, whatever time Spotify and Apple Music, or whatever, has to upload it. It's probably weird. I wanted it out there already. I mean, it's the same thing, I understand, I'm really conscious about security, I don't let anyone else have the album, I don't give it out to friends even, but I'll let anyone listen. I'll let fans listen to it. They run to me, I'm, 'Okay, cool. You want to hear it? Sure'. It's fun to see the reactions."

On being passionate about the music

Broden: "I could live with a 'less good' album as long as I know that everyone who was involved with the writing, with the recording, with the mixing... as long as everybody fucking did their best. We tried our fucking hardest. Sure, we're human, maybe not every album we do is gonna be the best in everyone else's ears, people like different things, but at least we've got to do it as fucking good as we can, and we owe that to ourselves and our fans. I couldn't live with myself half-assing an album, that shit is out there forever."

Sabaton have released an official lyric video for the song "82nd All The Way". Check it out below.

The Great War is available in various formats:

- CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

- CD (Album Edition)

- 2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

- 3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

(Photo - Tallee Savage)