SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Performs With CYHRA In Atlanta; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

The clip below - shot by Dennis Henson at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA on March 11th - features CyHra during their last show supporting Sabaton and Kreator. They are joined on stage by Sabaton guitarist Tommy Johansson.

Antihero Magazine had the chance to sit down with Jake E and Euge Valovirta of CyHra during their recent North American tour with Sabaton and Kreator. They discussed the band’s first major tour since the release of their debut record, Letters To Myself, their instant on-stage chemistry, plans for the summer, and the possibility of new music later this year.

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, are currently on the road in North America supporting Sabaton and Kreator. The clip below is the live stream from CyHra's show at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wisconsin on February 24th. The setlist was as follows:

"Dead to Me"

"Letter to Myself"

"Here to Save You"

"Heartrage"

"Closure"

"Karma"

CyHra have released a video for "Heartrage", a track from their debut album, released last October via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Heartrage" video:

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)