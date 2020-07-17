SABATON, HÄMATOM Added To Wacken World Wide Event

Wacken Open Air has recently announced the biggest Wacken ever together with long-term partner Telekom: Wacken World Wide. The digital streaming event will host the biggest mixed reality metal show in the world and will bring a completely new Wacken experience to the fans‘ homes. Wacken World Wide will take place in the originally scheduled festival period from July 29 to August 1, 2020. The fully digital approach creates mixed reality show concepts exclusively designed for a virtual stage never seen before. With its innovative design and technical implementation this is set to be a world premiere in the live music business! This special event is live and available for free online and via app on wacken-world-wide.com, MagentaMusik 360 and Magenta TV, as well as channel #DABEI!

Next to already announced W:O:A classics such as Blind Guardian, Heaven Shall Burn, In Extremo, Kreator and Beyond The Black performing on innovative, spectacular virtual stages, additional bands have been announced on the line-up today: Swedish heavyweight Sabaton is paving its way for the revolutionary digital festival together with Hämatom, who are joining the festival bill as well.

Holger Hübner on the new Wacken World Wide line-up addition: “We are very pleased to expand our line-up with Sabaton and Hämatom today! Both bands are famous for their spectacular shows with extensive productions and unique performances! We are also thrilled to unveil further highlights very soon!” says the W:O:A festival co-founder.

Thomas Jensen adds: “Since our fans cannot come to Wacken this year, Wacken is coming home - worldwide!” explains the W:O:A festival co-founder. "Thanks to lots of positive reactions to our first announcement, we are very much looking forward to our Wacken World Wide premiere and can’t wait to celebrate it together with fans from all over the world at home!”

Thomas Jensen about the new event format: “It is a huge pleasure for us to finally be able to unveil the news today. The entire team has worked with great ambition and motivation over the past few weeks and months to implement the new Wacken World Wide concept in order to put together an overall package never seen before!” says the W:O:A festival co-founder.

Holger Hübner states: "After the cancellation of this year's festival season, the new format is a ray of hope that allows us to celebrate with our loyal fans, partners and artists in an unprecedented way," adds the W:O:A festival co-founder. "We look forward to your feedback and reactions and can't wait to bring Wacken around the world!"

In terms of music and content there is of course a full dose of heavy metal in good old Wacken style as unique mixed reality concept. It’s not about Wacken as a village nor the festival itself, it’s all about the but the unprecedented, authentic experience.

Immersive technology connects artists and fans worldwide. Artists play live, are filmed in real time with precise camera tracking and integrated directly into the virtual set. The innovative XR-technology brings the stage to life. The LED back wall, LED floor and fan interaction create an authentic stage feeling for artists and fans alike. Active hands-on programs and other exciting interactions keep fans close to the artists and virtually in front of the stage so they become part of this authentic live experience. For the perfect festival look WWW merchandise, original festival wristbands and special souvenir-tickets can be found on Metaltix.com.

More info on Wacken World Wide is coming soon. The biggest Wacken ever starts on July 29 on wacken-world-wide.com, MagentaMusik 360 and Magenta TV, as well as #DABEI. Keep your eyes and ears open! Wacken is coming home.

(Photo - pepbonet)