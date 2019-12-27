SABATON History Channel Details How The Iraq War Inspired “Panzer Battalion”

In this new episode from Sabaton’s History Channel, the band discusses their song “Panzer Battalion” and how the song is about the American-led coalition’s attack on Iraq in 2003.

Sabaton recently released an official music video for "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom", taken from their critically acclaimed latest album, The Great War. The video was shot by Tunisian filmmaker Mehdi Jouni in the Sahara desert and features Swedish-American actor Indy Neidell, who also hosts the Sabaton History Channel. Check it out below.

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 046 - "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom" - T. E. Lawrence Of Arabia.

A message states: "The British T. E. Lawrence played a major role in bringing together a coalition of Arab factions to rise up against the Ottoman Empire. Their efforts helped the British War Effort in the Middle East, but the British-Arab coalition was not as stable as it might have seemed."