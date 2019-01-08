SABATON History Channel To Launch In February; Teaser Video Streaming

Swedish metallers, Sabaton, check in with the following announcement:

"We said 2019 was going to be a big year... and we’re excited to tell you about our huge new project: Sabaton History Channel!

"We're teaming up with our friends Indy Neidell and TimeGhost History to explore the real story behind Sabaton songs - one video every week, starting 7 February 2019. It will be historical!"

Watch a preview below:

The wait will soon be over for Sabaton fans as Joakim Brodén (vocals) and Pär Sundström (bass) recently confirmed that the band is back in the studio and recording the next album. Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for more infor.