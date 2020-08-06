SABATON History Channel Uploads "40:1" Pt. 2 - Another Polish Last Stand; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 079, "40:1" Pt. 2 - Another Polish Last Stand. Watch below.

A message states: "At the end of September 1939, Poland was burning. Trapped in an ever shrinking corridor between the Wehrmacht and the Red Army, the last remaining Polish forces were still holding out. Isolated, short of ammunition and supplies, and without hope for relief. The last Polish Army, the SGO Polesie, was making its way towards the Vistula, as it was cut off by German motorcycle troops. Determined to sell their lives dearly, the SGO Polesie dug in and prepared for a last stand."

Sabaton have released an official video for "The Attack Of The Dead Men", featured on the band's album, The Great War.

Says the band: "On this day in 1915, the Attack Of The Dead Men battle took place at Osowiec Fortress. Today, we give you the official video of our song dedicated to this battle."