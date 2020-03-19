SABATON History Channel Uploads "Aces In Exile", Part 1 - Non-British RAF Pilots; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 059 - "Aces In Exile", Part 1 - Non-British RAF Pilots.

A message states: "Aces In Exile prevail! Did you know, that the war in the skies above Britain was not just fought by men from the British Isles alone? It was also fought by men who were forced to flee their home-countries from Nazi occupation and journey through war-torn Europe to continue the resistance. As France fell, pilots from Poland, Czechoslovakia and Canada found themselves once more in the seat of foreign fighter-planes, to fend off the German war-machine in the Battle of Britain."

Sabaton recently released Episode 8 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Are you ready to get some goosebumps? Then watch what happened when 'En Livstid i Krig' was performed in Gothenburg. In Stockholm we received an award for half a billion Spotify streams in Sweden, and during our last show in Oslo you get to find out what a "boom boom" is. This was an amazing tour - thank you all for coming and for making all these shows unforgettable!"