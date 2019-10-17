SABATON History Channel Uploads "Angels Calling" - Trench Warfare; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 037 - "Angels Calling" - Trench Warfare.

A message states: "Trench Warfare was the reality for countless soldiers fighting on the the fronts of World War One. It was a hell on earth. Soldiers had to endure mud, cold, stench of decaying bodies, endless artillery and gas barrages and enemy raiding parties. The Sabaton song 'Angels Calling' is about daily life on the frontlines of The Great War."

Sabaton's North American tour is underway. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)