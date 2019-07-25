SABATON History Channel Uploads "Attero Dominatus" - The Battle Of Berlin; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has launched Episode 025 - "Attero Dominatus" - The Battle Of Berlin.

A message states: "The Sabaton song 'Attero Dominatus' is about the Soviet advance on Berlin in the last months of World War II. As the Soviets approach Berlin, two commanders, General Zhukov and General Konev, try their best to be the ones to take the centre of the German capital. Meanwhile, thousands of Germans are raped or murdered by the Soviets in retaliation to the atrocities that the Germans committed in the east."

Sabaton released their ninth full-length album, The Great War, on July 19 via Nuclear Blast.

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

