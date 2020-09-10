SABATON History Channel Uploads "Carolus Rex" - Charles XII Of Sweden; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 084, "Carolus Rex" - Charles XII Of Sweden Watch below.

A message states: "In 1697, just 15 years old - Charles XII ascended to the Swedish throne. By the grace of God, he was anointed King - Carolus Rex. Charles would not ask for obedience, nor would he make any concessions to his rule. His authority was divine and his judgment law. Determined to rule the Swedish Empire with absolute power, Charles set out to restore the might and glory of the kingdom."