SABATON History Channel Uploads "Cliffs Of Gallipoli", Part 1 - The Great War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 032 - "Cliffs Of Gallipoli", Part 1 - The Great War.

A message states: "While the British were already dying by the thousands in the trenches in Western Europe, their high command decided to try to break the stalemate with an attack on the Ottoman Empire in the Dardanelles. This is the first episode on the Sabaton song 'Cliffs Of Gallipoli' about the Allied landings on the shores off Gallipoli."

Sabaton have shared the video below, offering highlights from the band's appearance at Germany's Reload Festival 2019 back in August.

Sabaton performs next on October 4 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)