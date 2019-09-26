SABATON History Channel Uploads "En Livstid i Krig" - The Thirty Years War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 034 - "En Livstid i Krig" - The Thirty Years War.

A message states: "The Swedish version of 'Lifetime Of War' is called 'En Livstid i Krig' and has a different perspective on the Thirty Years War than its English counterpart. The song is about the many men and women who were born during the Thirty Years War, lived through the war and most possibly also died in that war."

Sabaton have partnered up with Veteran Tickets Foundation, also known as Vet Tix, for select 2019 US dates of The Great Tour.

Vet Tix is the number one nonprofit working to provide free tickets to currently serving military and veterans of all eras, including immediate family of troops killed in action. Sabaton are honored to support US service members and vets by providing them with an avenue to create long-lasting memories through the live concert experience. A limited number of will call tickets are available at VetTix.org for select US dates this October - November.

To receive tickets, military personnel and veterans apply at VetTix.org and are verified by a third party. Members can then set their event interests and are notified when tickets to an event meeting their criteria are available. Members then request tickets and Vet Tix distributes tickets at times using a lottery.

Vet Tix is a national non-profit, founded in 2008, whose mission is to secure and distribute tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational and family activities across the nation to military and veteran families. Their goal is to help reduce stress, make events affordable, minimize post-traumatic stress, strengthen family bonds and encourage VetTixers to re-engage with local communities and American life. To date, Vet Tix has given out over 7.8 million tickets in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Sabaton's North American tour kicks off on October 4 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)