SABATON History Channel Uploads "Ghost Division" - Rommel's 7th Panzer Division; Video
June 25, 2020, an hour ago
The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 073, "Ghost Division" - Rommel's 7th Panzer Division. Watch below.
A message states: "In the night of 17 May 1940, confusing reports were reaching French High Command. They spoke of what was thought impossible: The German Army had broken through the Maginot Line in the north. Scattered and panicked soldiers spoke of a "Division Fantôme" - a Ghost Division! It was Generalmajor Erwin Rommel's 7th Panzer Division that was wreaking havoc in the French rear. In an unauthorized push, Rommel had seized the opportunity to rush the French fortress garrisons by a surprise armor attack straight from the move. Now in open space and with the night sky illuminated by burning French tanks and trucks, it was crucial for the Ghost Division to exploit its tactical victory. Alone and cut off like an island in a sea of enemies, this was easier said than done."
Sabaton recently released a live video for "Angels Calling" featuring Apocalyptica, shot on stage in Vienna, Austria on January 21 during The Great Tour. Check it out below:
Sabaton have announced new tour dates for early next year in their native Sweden.
"This will be the biggest tour for Sabaton in Sweden and probably bigger than any other metal band tour ever done there. We looked for places where nobody thought Sabaton would play, which is the reason we wanted to play there. This is a chance for us to give something back to all of Sweden, as a thank you for the fantastic support over the last 20 years," comments Pär Sundström.
Tour dates are as follows:
January
22 - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken
23 - Örebro - Conventum Kongress
25 - Umeå - Idun Folkets Hus
26 - Östersund - Folkets Hus
28 - Piteå - Rivierahallen Pite Havsbad
29 - Luleå - Kulturens Hus
30 - Skellefteå - Folkparken
February
1 - Helsingborg - Sundspärlan
2 - Malmö - Slaghthuset
3 - Halmstad - Live
4 - Trollhättan - Apollon
6 - Ronneby - Klubb Ronn<
7 - Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet
9 - Husqvarna - Folkets Park
10 - Kristianstad - Södra Kasern
12 - Älmhult - Arenan Älmhults Handelsplats
13 - Borås - Åhaga
14 - Linköping - Garden
15 - Kalmar - KalmarSalen
17 - Norrköping - Flygeln
18 - Gävle - Gasklockorna
19 - Borlänge - Galaxen
20 - Falun - Magasinet