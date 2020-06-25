SABATON History Channel Uploads "Ghost Division" - Rommel's 7th Panzer Division; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 073, "Ghost Division" - Rommel's 7th Panzer Division. Watch below.

A message states: "In the night of 17 May 1940, confusing reports were reaching French High Command. They spoke of what was thought impossible: The German Army had broken through the Maginot Line in the north. Scattered and panicked soldiers spoke of a "Division Fantôme" - a Ghost Division! It was Generalmajor Erwin Rommel's 7th Panzer Division that was wreaking havoc in the French rear. In an unauthorized push, Rommel had seized the opportunity to rush the French fortress garrisons by a surprise armor attack straight from the move. Now in open space and with the night sky illuminated by burning French tanks and trucks, it was crucial for the Ghost Division to exploit its tactical victory. Alone and cut off like an island in a sea of enemies, this was easier said than done."

Sabaton recently released a live video for "Angels Calling" featuring Apocalyptica, shot on stage in Vienna, Austria on January 21 during The Great Tour. Check it out below:

Sabaton have announced new tour dates for early next year in their native Sweden.

"This will be the biggest tour for Sabaton in Sweden and probably bigger than any other metal band tour ever done there. We looked for places where nobody thought Sabaton would play, which is the reason we wanted to play there. This is a chance for us to give something back to all of Sweden, as a thank you for the fantastic support over the last 20 years," comments Pär Sundström.

Tour dates are as follows:

January

22 - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken

23 - Örebro - Conventum Kongress

25 - Umeå - Idun Folkets Hus

26 - Östersund - Folkets Hus

28 - Piteå - Rivierahallen Pite Havsbad

29 - Luleå - Kulturens Hus

30 - Skellefteå - Folkparken

February

1 - Helsingborg - Sundspärlan

2 - Malmö - Slaghthuset

3 - Halmstad - Live

4 - Trollhättan - Apollon

6 - Ronneby - Klubb Ronn<

7 - Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet

9 - Husqvarna - Folkets Park

10 - Kristianstad - Södra Kasern

12 - Älmhult - Arenan Älmhults Handelsplats

13 - Borås - Åhaga

14 - Linköping - Garden

15 - Kalmar - KalmarSalen

17 - Norrköping - Flygeln

18 - Gävle - Gasklockorna

19 - Borlänge - Galaxen

20 - Falun - Magasinet