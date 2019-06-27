SABATON History Channel Uploads "Gott Mit Uns" - The Thirty Years War; "Great War" Music Video Posted

The Sabaton History Channel has launched Episode 021 - "Gott Mit Uns" - The Thirty Years War.

A message states: "The Sabaton song 'Gott Mit Uns' is about the Battle of Breitenfeld, thought between the Swedish under command of King Gustavus Adolphus and the Holy Roman Empire under Count Tilly. This battle was hugely influential in the Thirty Years War and the religious wars that were plaguing Europe in the 17th century."

Sabaton are set to release their new album, The Great War, on July 19 via Nuclear Blast. A music video for the title track can be found below.

The album will be available in various formats:

- CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

- CD (Album Edition)

- 2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

- 3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

Sabaton will make their triumphant return to North American this fall for The Great Tour. The headline excursion will feature support from special guest Hammerfall, and will begin in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on October 4 and will end in Silver Spring, MD on November 3.

Says Sabaton: “North America, prepare for a Swedish invasion! We will reach your shores in early October with our new album The Great War, a bigger production than before & the templars of steel in Hammerfall as special guests! Get ready for a damn good dose of Swedish heavy metal!”

Sabaton's trek to North America coincides with the band’s upcoming 20th Anniversary and their highly-anticipated ninth full-length record, The Great War, which will be released on July 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Keeping with their tradition of metallic battle hymns about the feats of man in wartime, the new record will be a concept album dedicated entirely to the World War I.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

5 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

6 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

16 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

19 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

26 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

29 - Toronto, on - The Danforth Music Hall

30 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

November

1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

