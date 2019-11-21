SABATON History Channel Uploads "Inmate 4859" - Witold Pilecki; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 042 - "Inmate 4859" - Witold Pilecki.

A message states: "Join Indy and Joakim as they dive into the out-of-life story of Witold Pilecki during the Second World War, that has made for this awesome song."

Sabaton are proud to present another musical collaboration with the Finnish cello rock band Apocalyptica, after the success with "Fields Of Verdun". With the "Angels Calling" single release, Sabaton also give their fans a good taste of what to expect on the European tour.

Anyone who will attend the upcoming concerts will experience a truly unique live show since Sabaton will be reinforced by Apocalyptica on stage for several newly arranged songs, including this one.

"'Angels Calling'was the first song we wrote on the topic of World War 1 for the Attero Dominatus album back in 2006, and together with Apocalyptica we have really given the song a new life. Due to the song's topic, our recent album, the upcoming tour and a great demand from fans, the song is now back on the setlist for the tour.

"The song's arrangement was made in August, when Apocalyptica visited our hometown Falun to perform at the Sabaton Open Air festival. It was recorded in Black Lounge studios by Jonas Kjellgren and the Apocalyptica parts were later recorded in Finland.

"Richard Erixon, our long time video producer, captured the best moments from the rehearsals in Falun and edited it into a music video for the song.

"We wanted this tour to offer something that we have never done before, and when I attended an Apocalyptica show in Madrid a few years ago I already had a strong vision to perform together, so I explained the idea to Apocalyptica and here we are, with the best show we have ever done”, says Pär Sundström

"Angels Calling" is exclusively released on YouTube and will be available on all major platforms on January 17. Watch the video below:

Several shows of the upcoming European tour are already sold out and for the premiere on Saturday in Helsinki there are only a very few tickets left. If you wish to see Sabaton and Apocalyptica perform together hurry up to grab one of the last tickets.

Tour dates:

November

23 - Helsinki - Finland - Hartwall Arena

January

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar

25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

28 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum