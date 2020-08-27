SABATON History Channel Uploads "Killing Ground" - The Battle Of Fraustadt; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 082, "Killing Ground" - The Battle Of Fraustadt. Watch below.

A message states: "Poland, February 1706. Near the small town of Fraustadt the taste of battle fills the air. General Rehnskiöld of the Swedish Empire readies his 10,000 soldiers. Their enemy? The numerically superior Saxon army of General Schulenburg, numbering 20,000. At stake? The fate of thrones and empires."

Sabaton recently released an official video for "The Attack Of The Dead Men", featured on the band's album, The Great War. Watch below: