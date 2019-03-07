SABATON History Channel Uploads "Last Dying Breath" - The Defence of Belgrade; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has launched Episode 005 - "Last Dying Breath" - The Defence of Belgrade.

A message states: "When the Austro-Hungarians invaded Serbia in 1914, the Serbian defenders managed to set up an effective defence. A year later, a combined Austro-Hungarian and German offence is launched to take Belgrade for once and for all. The Serbs mount a final defence as a last stand against the Central Powers."

