SABATON History Channel Uploads "Light In The Black" - United Nations Peacekeeping; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 049 - "Union" - "Light In The Black" - United Nations.

A message states: "The United Nations were created to avoid any future human suffering and all-out conflict. Numerous peacekeeping missions had the goal to deescalate and protect the innocent. However, the success and usefulness of the UN is still quite ambiguous. The Sabaton song 'Light In The Black' is about the UN Peacekeeping missions and we tell you about the history."

Sabaton recently released an official music video for "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom", taken from their latest album, The Great War. The video was shot by Tunisian filmmaker Mehdi Jouni in the Sahara desert and features Swedish-American actor Indy Neidell, who also hosts the Sabaton History Channel. Check it out below.