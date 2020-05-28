SABATON History Channel Uploads "Night Witches" Part 2 - Female Soldiers; Video
May 28, 2020, 42 minutes ago
The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 069, "Night Witches" Part 2 - Female Soldiers. Watch below.
A message states: "Quarantined Sabaton History is back! And this week we talk about female badass warriors of the Second World War! From a Soviet sniper to a French resistance fighter, many women chose to volunteer for the front and fight alongside the men. These are some of their tales."