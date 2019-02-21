SABATON History Channel Uploads "Panzerkampf" - The Battle Of Kursk Video

The new Sabaton History Channel has launched a new episode about he band’s song, "Panzerkampf".

A message states: "In 'Panzerkampf', Sabaton sings about the German offensive on the Kursk salient in the summer of 1943. We dive into the details of the Battle of Kursk and the one biggest tank battles in world history, the Battle of Prokhorovka."

The first episode, which tells the story of the Battle of Wizna in World War II, when a few hundred Polish soldiers stood against more than 40,000 German invaders, is available to view below: