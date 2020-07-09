SABATON History Channel Uploads "Primo Victoria" - The D-Day Landings; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 075, "Primo Victoria" - The D-Day Landings. Watch below.

A message states: "On D-Day, 6th June 1944, Operation Overlord began. The Western Allies unleashed their gigantic amphibious landing on the coast of Normandy. Preluded by a nightly airborne attack and supported by a massive armada of bombers and fleet artillery, their landing-crafts reached the fortified beaches. Against a hail of machine-gun bullets, the Allied soldiers stormed the beaches and overran the German bunkers and trenches. A new front was opened and the battle for France began."

Sabaton recently released the official music video for "Devil Dogs", taken from the album The Great War. Watch below: