SABATON History Channel Uploads "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom" - T. E. Lawrence Of Arabia; Video
December 19, 2019, an hour ago
The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 046 - "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom" - T. E. Lawrence Of Arabia.
A message states: "The British T. E. Lawrence played a major role in bringing together a coalition of Arab factions to rise up against the Ottoman Empire. Their efforts helped the British War Effort in the Middle East, but the British-Arab coalition was not as stable as it might have seemed."