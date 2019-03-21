SABATON History Channel Uploads "Shiroyama" - The Satsuma Rebellion; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has launched Episode 007 - "Shiroyama" - The Satsuma Rebellion.

A message states: "What will you do when your traditional way of life is threatened by a powerful force in your native lands? The samurai didn't hesitate to answer this question with: our swords. During the Satsuma Rebellion, the samurai and its leader Saigō Takamori fought the Japanese Imperial Government. Their rebellion ended with the Battle of Shiroyama, where in 1877 the samurai prepared for a last stand."

