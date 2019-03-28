SABATON History Channel Uploads "Smoking Snakes" - Brazilian Expeditionary Force; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has launched Episode 008 - "Smoking Snakes" - Brazilian Expeditionary Force.

A message states: "You don't generally think about Brazil when talking about World War Two. Still, they joined the Allied powers in 1942, after which the Brazilian Expeditionary Force played a role in the Invasion of Italy. The Sabaton song 'Smoking Snakes' is about the Brazilian effort during World War Two and especially about three Brazilian soldiers who wouldn't surrender. "

