SABATON History Channel Uploads "Soldier Of 3 Armies" Pt. 3 - Vietnam War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 066, "Soldier Of 3 Armies" Pt. 3 - Vietnam War.

A message states: "Crossed the water a new start, war still beating in his heart, a new legend has been born. Arrested by the Finnish secret police and tried for treason, war-hero and living legend Lauri Törni realized that his home country held no more future for him any longer. Törni made a run for it. Towards a new country, a new life and a new name. And a new war."

Watch Parts 1 & 2 below:

(Photo - Tallee Savage)