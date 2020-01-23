SABATON History Channel Uploads "The Attack Of The Dead Men" - Gas Warfare On The Eastern Front; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 051 - "The Attack Of The Dead Men" - Gas Warfare On The Eastern Front.

A message states: "This episode is about the 'Attack Of The Dead Men'. During the third battle for Osowiec Fortress in July 1915 during the Great War, German artillery was bombarding the defending Russian soldiers with a new deadly weapon: Poison Gas. The fatal mixture of chlorine and bromine descended like a green fog over the Russian trenches. Without adequate gas-masks to protect themselves, the defenders were believed to all have died in agony. However, as the German infantry advanced, they did not only march right into a Russian counterattack but also encountered the dead, seemingly rising from their graves."