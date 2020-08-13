SABATON History Channel Uploads "The End Of The War To End All Wars" - The Great War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 080, "The End Of The War To End All Wars" - The Great War. Watch below.

A message states: "November 11, 1918. The end of the Great War. A war that was also dubbed "the war to end all wars". And many truly wished that the war's countless horrors, which had caused the terrible deaths of millions of soldiers and civilians, and had left so many of its survivors crippled and scarred for the rest of their lives, would never repeat themselves. But could this truly be the war that ended the need for war? Was there a solution that promised everlasting peace? Could war even be outlawed? Or was mankind doomed to repeat itself?"

Sabaton recently released an official video for "The Attack Of The Dead Men", featured on the band's album, The Great War. Watch below: