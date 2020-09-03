SABATON History Channel Uploads "The Final Solution" - The Holocaust; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 083, "The Final Solution" - The Holocaust. Watch below.

A message states: "Since Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the Jews of Germany had suffered years of harsh anti-Jewish policies, harassment and public humiliation. The Nazis wanted the Jews to never feel safe or welcome again. With the Third Reich's expansion and the start of the Second World War, more and more European Jews fell victim to persecution, ghettoisation and violence. It was hard to imagine that the crimes against them could get any worse. But by December 1941, the Nazis began preparing for a "Final Solution of the Jewish question". It aimed at nothing less than the extermination of all Jewish life in Europe."