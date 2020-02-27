SABATON History Channel Uploads "The Future Of Warfare" - British Tanks Of The Great War; Video
February 27, 2020, an hour ago
The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 056 - "The Future Of Warfare" - British Tanks Of The Great War.
A message states: "Tanks! What a terrible and frightening sight they must have been for the Germans, the first time they had appeared on the battlefield at the Somme in 1916. The tanks were the product of many different ideas and prototypes, that all sought to overcome the perils of the modern battlefield - the machine gun, the bombed out ground and the barbed wire. The British Mark I tank would crush those obstacles through its sheer weight and begin a new age of mechanized warfare!"
Judas Priest will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a world tour coming to the US in the fall. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Sabaton as openers.
Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström comments: “It’s a great honour for us to be special guests to one of the most influential metal bands of all time, for a very special tour. We received a lot of requests from the USA that fans wanted to see us return after the successful tour we did last year and here we are, in great company.”
Tour dates:
September
9 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor
11 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
12 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Casino Arena
14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
18 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest
21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
24 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
26 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre
27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
29 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
30 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
October
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
3 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
5 - Austin, TX - HEB Center
6 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort and Casino
9 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
15 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
17 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood