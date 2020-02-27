SABATON History Channel Uploads "The Future Of Warfare" - British Tanks Of The Great War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 056 - "The Future Of Warfare" - British Tanks Of The Great War.

A message states: "Tanks! What a terrible and frightening sight they must have been for the Germans, the first time they had appeared on the battlefield at the Somme in 1916. The tanks were the product of many different ideas and prototypes, that all sought to overcome the perils of the modern battlefield - the machine gun, the bombed out ground and the barbed wire. The British Mark I tank would crush those obstacles through its sheer weight and begin a new age of mechanized warfare!"

Judas Priest will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a world tour coming to the US in the fall. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Sabaton as openers.

Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström comments: “It’s a great honour for us to be special guests to one of the most influential metal bands of all time, for a very special tour. We received a lot of requests from the USA that fans wanted to see us return after the successful tour we did last year and here we are, in great company.”

Tour dates:

September

9 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

11 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

12 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Casino Arena

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

18 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

24 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

26 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

30 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

October

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

3 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5 - Austin, TX - HEB Center

6 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort and Casino

9 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood