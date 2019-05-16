SABATON History Channel Uploads "The Red Baron" - The Great War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has launched Episode 015 - "The Red Baron" - The Great War.

A message states: "The Red Baron is one of the, if not THE MOST iconic heroes of The Great War. He simultaneously embodies the mechanisation of modern war and a romanticised version of war with his individual skill and heroism. Indy goes beyond the legend to tell the history of Manfred von Richthofen, a.k.a The Red Baron, the latter of which also is the name of a Sabaton song that will feature on their upcoming album The Great War."

Sabaton are set to release their new album, The Great War, on July 19 via Nuclear Blast. The band recently released the first single, “Fields Of Verdun”. Watch the official video below, and get the song digitally here.

Bassist Pär Sundström comments: "We choose 'Fields Of Verdun' to be the first single since we felt it represent the album perfect, a classic Sabaton metal song which we cannot wait to include in the future setlists.

"The story of the battle of Verdun is also very representative for the album since it has all elements that identifies with ‘The Great War’. Verdun is so much WW1 that we decided to hold the first album presentation in this city, inviting journalists from around the world to not just hear the album, but also understand the story behind it.

"It is the first single from the upcoming album even if we just released 'Bismarck', but that song is not from the upcoming album. We decided to write 'Bismarck' outside the album since the story does not connect to WW1 and also that it was recorded at a different time. The meaning of this song was a tribute to all fans who have contributed over the years by sending us ideas for future songs, please continue with that!"

Sabaton have announced a "History Channel Edition" of their upcoming album, The Great War.

Says the band: "In honour of our highly valued Patreon Supporters, we have created a special version of the upcoming Sabaton album, The Great War, and called it the 'History Channel Edition'. In this video, Joakim and Indy walk you through the contents of this edition, which is exclusively available to anyone who supports us on Patreon as a Sabaton Hussar tier or higher."

Sabaton recently launched the pre-order for their new studio album, out this summer. This ninth full-length record, The Great War, which will see the light of day right in time for the band's 20th anniversary, will be a concept album based on events during the First World War.

The Great War will be available in different formats:

- CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

- CD (Album Edition)

- 2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

- 3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

"Bismarck" video:

"Bismarck" video "making of" footage:

Artwork trailer:

Sabaton will make their triumphant return to North American this fall for The Great Tour. The headline excursion will feature support from special guest Hammerfall, and will begin in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on October 4 and will end in Silver Spring, MD on November 3. General ticket on-sale will begin May 3.

Says Sabaton: “North America, prepare for a Swedish invasion! We will reach your shores in early October with our new album The Great War, a bigger production than before & the templars of steel in Hammerfall as special guests! Get ready for a damn good dose of Swedish heavy metal!”

Sabaton's trek to North America coincides with the band’s upcoming 20th Anniversary and their highly-anticipated ninth full-length record, The Great War, which will be released on July 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Keeping with their tradition of metallic battle hymns about the feats of man in wartime, the new record will be a concept album dedicated entirely to the World War I.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

5 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

6 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

16 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

19 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

26 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

29 - Toronto, on - The Danforth Music Hall

30 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

November

1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

(Photo - Timo Isoaho)