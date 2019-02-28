SABATON History Channel Uploads "To Hell And Back" - Audie Murphy; Video

The new Sabaton History Channel has launched Episode 004 - "To Hell and Back" - Audie Murphy.

A message states: "In 'To Hell And Back', Sabaton sings about an actor, singer and one of the most remarkable heroes of World War Two. Audie Murphy served and fought in many different locations of the Second World War, which resulted in him being the most decorated soldier in the US army during WW2. 'To Hell And Back' is about his actions at and after the landings at Anzio during the Allied campaign in Italy."

