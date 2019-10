The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 039 - "Unbreakable - Guerrilla Warfare.

A message states: "The exact topic of Sabatons song 'Unbreakable' will forever be a mystery. But we do know that it has to do with Guerrilla Warfare, which is what Indy will dive into in this episode."

Sabaton's tour itinerary can be found here.