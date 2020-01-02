SABATON History Channel Uploads "Union" - Battle Of Monte Cassino; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 048 - "Union" - Battle Of Monte Cassino.

A message states: "In early 1944, as the Allies are nearing Rome, Albert Kesselring orders a defensive line the likes of which rivals some of history's greatest fortifications. Here, with the old hilltop abbey Monte Cassino looking down on the two front, the Axis and the Allies duel it out in a bloody and tiring fight for control of central Italy."

Sabaton recently released an official music video for "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom", taken from their latest album, The Great War. The video was shot by Tunisian filmmaker Mehdi Jouni in the Sahara desert and features Swedish-American actor Indy Neidell, who also hosts the Sabaton History Channel. Check it out below.