SABATON History Channel Uploads "Uprising" Pt. 2 - The Liberation Of Paris 1944; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 081, "Uprising" Pt. 2 - The Liberation Of Paris 1944. Watch below.

A message states: "Mid-August 1944. The battle for France enters its decisive phase. With the Allied spearheads just 100 km away from Paris, the Résistance prepares for its long-awaited uprising. While collaborators and fascist officials flee the city in panic, many insurgents are eager to immediately rise up against the occupation and fight the Germans in the streets. But there is need for caution. The Germans are still there in force, and they have tanks and machine guns. The fear that this might turn into "another Warsaw" if the Allies don't show up in time is very real."

Sabaton recently released an official video for "The Attack Of The Dead Men", featured on the band's album, The Great War. Watch below: