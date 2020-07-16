SABATON History Channel Uploads "Uprising" - The 1944 Warsaw Uprising; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 076, "Uprising" - The 1944 Warsaw Uprising. Watch below.

A message states: "August 1944. After nearly 5 years of suffering and oppression at the hands of the Nazis, the Polish resistance in Warsaw was ready to rise up against the German occupation. With the Red Army approaching towards the Vistula from the east, the insurgents planned to take over much of the Polish capital and hold it until help from their Allies arrived. In the early morning hours of August 1, groups of armed young men broke the curfew and stormed official buildings and German warehouses. But as insurgents fought for their lives and future, the outside world however, remained eerily quiet to their pleas for help."