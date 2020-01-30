SABATON History Channel Uploads "Wehrmacht" - The German Army 1935-1945; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 052 - "Wehrmacht" - The German Army 1935-1945.

A message states: "From 1935 onwards, the German Wehrmacht was expanding rapidly. Millions of men joined the army, the Luftwaffe and the Kriegsmarine to fulfill Adolf Hitler's visions for the 3rd Reich. Highly motorized Panzergrenadiers, elite parachute- and resilient mountain-infantry troops were trained and and led with the utmost combat-efficiency in mind, supported by state of the art Panzer and aircraft. If it came to war, they would break the enemy and break them fast, achieving fast victories in a series of devastating hits. However, succumbing to the ideological influence of National-Socialism, the Wehrmacht found itself soon to be both culprit and accomplice to a self-reinforcing cycle of violence and atrocities."

Sabaton have released Episode 2 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Can you guess who wins the Mario Kart race between Joakim and Tommy? And what exactly is Tommy preparing during his cooking challenge? Plus some from the Vienna and Budapest shows."

Upcoming tour dates:

January

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

Tickets and more info here.