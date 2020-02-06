SABATON History Channel Uploads "Winged Hussars" - Polish Cavalry; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 053 - "Winged Hussars" - Polish Cavalry.

A message states: "The Winged Hussars have arrived! By the 17th century it seemed like the golden age of the Winged Hussars had come to an end. Heavily armored, clad in steel and leopard skins, they had once charged over the battlefields with their wings proudly flying in the wind. But as the city of Vienna came under siege by the Ottoman Empire, the Polish Winged Hussars once more set out to meet their foes on the battlefield. Prepare for a thunderous charge that would go down in history."

Sabaton have released Episode 3 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Can you guess the country where Sabaton received a Gold certification for The Great War? Or what is Joakim secretly shooting with Apocalyptica? And who gets injured in the onion chopping competition? On top of all that, Tommy shows off some great' languages skills... And of-course some footage from the fantastic shows in Warsaw, Prague, Berlin and Milan."

Upcoming tour dates:

February

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

Tickets and more info here.