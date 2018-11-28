SABATON Launch New Video Trailer For Upcoming Carolus Rex: Platinum Edition

Sabaton's special platinum edition of Carolus Rex celebrates the album going quadruple platinum and commemorating 300 years since the death of the Swedish king who inspired it. Watch a new video trailer below:

The concept album - which is the band's biggest success to date - charts the rise and fall of the Swedish Empire, in particular the life of Charles XII ("Carolus Rex") who ruled it for 21 years. In an amazing coincidence, the album's quadruple platinum certification comes exactly 300 years after the king's death in 1718. The band will be presented with their quadruple platinum disc later this year, when Carolus Rex will take its place as one of Sweden's most successful home-grown rock albums.

Bass player Pär Sundström said: "Over the past few years we've been traveling around the world to perform, while expanding Sabaton's empire into new countries and meeting incredible new fans along the way. There's no place like home though, and it’s humbling to know that people in our native Sweden are still so amazingly supportive of us after all these years. Thank you to everyone who played a role in making Carolus Rex one of the most successful Swedish rock albums ever!"

Sabaton will release Carolus Rex: Platinum Edition on November 30th, which is the date Carolus Rex was killed in Norway.

Carolus Rex (Platinum Edition) will be available in the following formats:

- 2 CD-Digi



- 2 LP



- 3 CD + 2 Blu-ray Earbook



- Award Edition



- Digital

Pre-orders and more details here.