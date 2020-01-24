SABATON Launch The Great Tour 2020 Vlog; Episode 1 Streaming Now
January 24, 2020, an hour ago
In Episode 1 of The Great Tour Vlog, Sabaton visit Zurich, Stuttgart and Munich as part of the European tour. Watch what happened behind the scenes, including Joakim's iconic six-pack underwear shot...
Upcoming tour dates:
January
24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar
25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
28 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
30 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig
31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
February
1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA
2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
7 - Paris, France - Zénith
8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
Tickets and more info here.