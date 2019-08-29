SABATON Live At Wacken Open Air 2019 (Pro-Shot Video); Sabaton History Channel Uploads "Salingrad" - World War Two

Sabaton celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary at the 30th edition of Wacken Open Air with a set packed with highlights and surprises. Watch three songs from this epic two hours below, and find the complete show here.

Meanwhile, the Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 030 - "Salingrad" - World War Two.

A message states: "The Sabaton song ‘Stalingrad’ is about the devastating Battle of the Russian City of Stalingrad, which lasted for 5 months from August 1942 till February 1943. The Battle is infamous for its brutal street fighting and high casualties on both sides."

Sabaton's new album, The Great War, is out now. Details below.

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

"Great War" video:

"The Red Baron" lyric video:

“Fields Of Verdun” video:

"Bismarck" video: