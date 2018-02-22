SABATON Live In Denver - 40-Minute Video Streaming

Sabaton have posted video of their performance on February 21st at The Gothic Theater in Denver, Colorado. Watch below:

Sabaton have united with German thrash titans and label mates Kreator for the ultimate North American co-headlining trek. The 24-date tour concludes at Jannus Landing in Tampa, Florida on March 10th.

Sabaton's Par Sundström comments, "We are excited to return to American grounds after the last successful tour. Teaming up with our friends in Kreator, we are able to play larger venues which allows us to bring a bigger production than we ever brought into America."

Kreator's Mille Petrozza states, “Hordes! We return back to North America alongside the mighty Sabaton! It’s a true European invasion and we can’t wait to be back! We’re looking forward to sharing this bill with Sabaton and playing our full headline set for Kreator fans old and new”.

Tour dates:

February

22 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

23 - The Myth - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Orpheum - Madison, WI

26 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

March

1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON

2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

4 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL